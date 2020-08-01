People showing Covid symptoms not isolating say GPs

Anyone displaying symptoms of Covid-19 are being asked to isolate to stop the spread of the virus.

A survey of GPs shows the majority of patients who contacted them with symptoms within the last week had not self-isolated.

On Thursday, 39 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed bringing the total to 26,065.

No additional deaths were recorded.

The median age of the new cases is 30, while 82% are under 45 years of age.

Cork GP, Dr Doireann O’Leary, says there is a worrying rise in the number of people not taking their symptoms seriously.

“If I am speaking to a patient on a phone consultation and they are describing these symptoms to me and I say to the patient that they need a Covid test, most people are surprised.

“They are saying they probably just have hay fever or a common cold. People seem to think it’s something that’s not going to happen to them.”

According to the HSE, the symptoms of Covid-19 that people should look out for are:

A fever

A cough

Shortness of breath

Loss or change to you sense of smell or taste