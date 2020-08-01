Recent deaths in Carlow

Irene (Dorothy) Malone (nee Huggard), Ballykealey, Ballon passed away peacefully on 1 August in the loving care of the management and staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Beloved wife of Robert, deeply regretted by her family & friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Phil Creed, recent resident of Hillview Nursing Home died 31 July at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late James and much loved mother of John, Séamus, Pádraig, Mairéad, Kathleen and Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Jimmy and Philipp, daughters-in-law Caron, Tina and Amparo, grandchildren Aisling, Niamh, Seán, Aidan, Chiara, Giulia, Mario, James, Fionn, Saoirse, Róisín, Liam and Séamus, sisters-in-law Peg, Betty and Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. Please use the online condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Askea Parish website, using this link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ at 11am on Monday morning.