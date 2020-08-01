Sinn Féin senator reports ‘homophobic’ abuse to gardaí

Fintan Warfield speaking at Stormont buildings, Belfast in 2015. Photograph: PA Images.

A Sinn Féin senator has reported a spate of online trolling to the gardaí.

Fintan Warfield says that a torrent of homophobic and transphobic abuse he suffered on Twitter led to an in-person attack outside Leinster House last week.

The 28 year old senator, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, has called on social media networks to take action against online harassment before they are forced to by law.

He has set his Twitter and Instagram social media profiles to private following the incident.

It comes as Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman recently said he was the victim of a “far-right social media pile-on” by groups using misinformation to play on concerns about child protection issues.

The Green Party politican described a homophobic element to the online abuse he received.

He said his predecessor Katherine Zappone had been subjected to similar attacks for being gay and because she did not have children

Many of Mr Warfield’s political colleagues have expressed solidarity with the senator.