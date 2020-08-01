Weekend news round-up

Saturday, August 01, 2020

Principal Carolyn Good

One of the week’s big stories of the was the government proposals to reopen schools at the end of August. Nationalist reporter Elizabeth Lee spoke to principals who spoke of their concerns about what lay ahead.

It was great news for a Tullow solicitor who was appointed to serve as a judge in the circuit court.

Reverned Peter Tarleton is fondly remembered locally for his time in the  Killeshin parish. The clergyman announced his retirement to Thailand last week.

Nationalist photographer Michael O’Rourke also took some iconic shots of the ‘new normal’ as the hurling championships saw the GAA season return to action in earnest

