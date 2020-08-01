What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications in the last week.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Daniel Kelly & Jennifer McCabe wishes to construct a storey and a half type dwelling, domestic garage at Corries, Bagenalstown.

Carlow Brewing Company wish to change of use for part of existing portal frame building, from recreation centre to light and visitor area along with a construction of an ESB substation to include switch room and all ancillary development works at Muinebheag Business Park, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown.

ESB Telecoms Ltd wish to have continued use of the existing 30m high communication structure carrying antennae at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

Ballon

Kevin Doyle wish to retain as-built first floor extension to existing apartment Chapel Street and further extension at Ballon.

Thomas Butler & Lorraine Burke wish to construct a single storey dwelling Kilmaglush

Ballon.

Carlow

Derek Devoy Ltd wish to develop 78 apartments at the former Greenvale site

Montgomery Street, Carlow Town.

Nesselside Builders Ltd wish to extend duration of planning permission for 84 two-storey semi-detached dwelling at Chapelstown, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Play Together Childcare Services Ltd wish to constrict a single storey modular building consisting of two classrooms and one office and sanitary facilities at Carlow Educate Together at Athy Road, Bestfield, Carlow Town.

Hacketstown

Neal Barry & Abaigeal Lambert wish to construct a single storey dwelling and detached garage together with sewage treatment unit Tombeagh, Hacketstown.

Old Leighlin

Philip Daly wish to retain replacement dormer style dwelling house as The Ridge,

Old Leighlin.