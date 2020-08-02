Approval rating for Fine Gael and Varadkar on the rise

Despite their result in the last general election, Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar have gained approval rating points.

Fine Gael’s approval rating has risen to 29% according to the latest opinion poll.

The Behaviour and Attitudes survey carried out on behalf of the Sunday Times found that, after suffering its second worst election result since 1948, party leader Leo Varadkar’s approval has jumped 28 points to 63%.

Sinn Fein’s approval now stands at 30%, 5 points higher than it general election result, while Mary Lou McDonald’s satisfaction level is at 57%.

The poll is a disappointing one for Fianna Fáil, who have dropped 2 points down to 20% approval, while the satisfaction rating for Taoiseach Micheal Martin is also down two points to 44%.

The Greens and Labour are both down 1 point to 6% and 3% approval respectively, while the Social Democrats, Solidarity PBP and Renua are all on 1%.