Car hijacker arrested by gardaí in Dublin

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with the hijacking of a car in Dublin City Centre.

The man approached the car, which was stopped at a set of traffic lights on Capel Street at about 8.15am on Sunday morning, telling the male driver to exit the vehicle.

The driver exited the car and the man drove the car southbound along the quays.

The car was later involved in a road traffic collision with two other vehicles on Walkinstown Avenue, at about 10am. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he was later charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.