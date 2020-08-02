Covid-19 figures: No new deaths, 53 new cases

Earlier this week, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged people to act responsibly as the number of daily confirmed cases has risen in the past week.

There have been 53 additional cases of Covid-19 reported to Department of Health and no additional deaths.

This brings overall figures in the Republic to 26,162 confirmed cases and 1,763 deaths.

Of the new cases:

27 were male, 26 were female

80% are under 45 years of age

45 are associated with an outbreak/close contact with a confirmed case

Speaking earlier this week, Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged people to act responsibly over the bank holiday weekend, as the daily number of new cases has grown steadily.

“Over the last five days we have seen an average of 44 cases a day. This trend is clearly concerning and now is the time to ensure you and your families are making every effort to keep each other safe.

“Ensure gatherings are kept to a minimum and invite no more than 10 others into your home. Do not organise or attend house parties.”

Easing Restrictions

The Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the further easing of restrictions, including in the reopening of pubs that do not serve food.

If the restrictions are eased as planned on August 10th, remaining pubs will be allowed to reopen and crowds permitted at outdoor gatherings, such as match will increase from 200 to 500.

The GAA has been calling for crowd increases since the last scheduled easing of restrictions was postponed until August, saying many GAA grounds are capable of holding more than 200 people while maintaining social distancing rules.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland is also urging the Government to go ahead with the next stage of reopenings, as pubs that do not serve food have been closed for 5 months.