  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Mammoth housing development proposed for Carlow town

Mammoth housing development proposed for Carlow town

Friday, July 31, 2020

The former Greenvale site

A mammoth apartment development has been proposed for Carlow town at the former Greenvale site.

Derek Devoy Ltd has submitted a planning application for 78 apartments at the Greenvale site on Montgomery Street, Carlow. The apartments are to be accommodated in three blocks ranging in height from 4 to 6 storeys.

The site borders the Barrow Track and the project would “link the communal amenity spaces of the site to the Barrow Track”.

Interestingly, the development provides for 38 car park spaces. There is also provision for 40 bicycle parking spaces.

The apartments range from one to three bedroom units.

The application is currently at pre-validation by Carlow County Council.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tribute to scientist will mark 200 years since John Tyndall’s birth

Sunday, 02/08/20 - 10:00am

Recent deaths in Carlow

Saturday, 01/08/20 - 8:33pm

Family meant everything to Paula Core

Saturday, 01/08/20 - 7:00pm

Similar Articles

What’s planned for your area

Saturday, 01/08/20 - 12:04pm

‘Monster’ solar farm rejected by planners

Sunday, 26/07/20 - 11:07am

What’s planned for your area

Saturday, 25/07/20 - 11:36am