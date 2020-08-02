Mammoth housing development proposed for Carlow town

A mammoth apartment development has been proposed for Carlow town at the former Greenvale site.

Derek Devoy Ltd has submitted a planning application for 78 apartments at the Greenvale site on Montgomery Street, Carlow. The apartments are to be accommodated in three blocks ranging in height from 4 to 6 storeys.

The site borders the Barrow Track and the project would “link the communal amenity spaces of the site to the Barrow Track”.

Interestingly, the development provides for 38 car park spaces. There is also provision for 40 bicycle parking spaces.

The apartments range from one to three bedroom units.

The application is currently at pre-validation by Carlow County Council.