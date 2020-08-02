Several arrests made over burglaries

The man is being held in Kilrush Garda Station.

A man has been arrested by gardaí in Co Clare in relation to three burglaries, a theft and a criminal damage incident which occurred in the county.

On Saturday, gardaí in Kilrush received a call around 3pm reporting a possible burglary on Toler Street, where they found a man coming through the side window of a house.

The man in his 30s was arrested after a short foot chase and was found in possession of a knife.

Upon further examination of the house, a hatchet and a screwdriver were found, which are believed to have been used during the burglary.

The man is being held at Kilrush Garda Station where he has also been charged for two additional burglaries at shops on Francis Street and John Street, criminal damage to the shop on John Street and theft from a Church in Kilrush.

The man is due to appear in Ennis District Court today.

A man in his 40s was also arrested in Limerick in connection with five burglaries and two attempted burglaries that occurred in the city.

The man was found by patrolling gardaí when they heard glass smashing and saw the man exit a business premises following a burglary.

The man taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he was also charged for a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries on Lower Mallow, Lower Cecil and O’Connell Street.