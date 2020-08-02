Moves afoot to form local branch of Soc Dems

By Suzanne Pender

POLITICAL moves are underway to establish a local branch of the Social Democrats party.

Heartened by the Social Democrats’ performance in the recent general election, a number of interested party members in Carlow have begun the process of forming a branch within the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.

“Since the recent general election, a lot of people in the constituency have expressed the opinion that they would have voted for the Social Democrats had there been someone on the ticket in this constituency,” explained Christopher Davey, who lives in Carlow and is currently interim vice-chairman of the new branch.

Mr Davey pointed out that while the Social Democrats had previously been seen as a Dublin-based party, both the general and local elections saw six TDs and 18 councillors elected around the country.

“We are very strong in Kildare with Catherine Murphy and in Dublin with Róisín Shortall, but the election of Holly Cairns in Cork shows that we are growing nationwide and branches of the Social Democrats are being established all over the country,” he added.

The party has its sights set on further growth in Carlow/Kilkenny, sparking all into action in recent weeks.

“It is difficult trying to start a branch at the moment, but we have been having regular Zoom meetings, brain-storming and reaching out to people with similar views,” said Mr Davey.

The message that the party wants to bring is one of a high-quality public sector that serves the nation with their best known policy being Sláintecare, a fully-costed plan for a universal national health service.

“I joined the Social Democrats because of their vision of a fairer and more equal society with a strong focus on addressing climate change,” said interim branch chair William Sainsbury from Kilkenny.

“This aligns closely with my own values. Before joining, I spent many hours researching the party and their record since formation in 2015 speaks for itself,” he added

“The people of Carlow-Kilkenny need the progressive, modern political voice which we will provide,” concluded Mr Sainsbury.

If you want to hear more or be part of this new branch, email [email protected].



