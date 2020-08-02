Pubs being used to send a Covid message, says Vintners association

Pubs not serving food are due to reopen on August 10th, but recent spikes in Covid-19 cases may cause this to be delayed again.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) is hitting out at the Government for not allowing pubs to open.

The VFI believe the Government is trying to send a Covid safety message by delaying the reopening of pubs that do not serve food.

Pubs which serve food were permitted to reopen on June 29th, while the remaining pubs were originally set to open their doors on July 20th.

However, the reopening of pubs not serving food was delayed following an announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to delay the further easing of Covid restrictions until August 10th due to fears that there would be a second surge of the virus

The VFI says that some of its members have been closed for 5 months and they need to get back in business.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will decide on Tuesday, whether to reopen pubs on August 10th.

VFI Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben feels pubs that don’t serve food have been unfairly targeted by the state.

“Just before July 20th, there was a spike in numbers, which was down to house parties and travel and the Government decided then to keep pubs closed as a means of sending a message to the public.

“We believe that is unfair. It’s using pubs as almost collateral damage to send a message when they should be tackling the issues that are there.”

Elsewhere, a Dublin pub has introduced a Covid-19 charge because it has not raised prices despite turnover being half usual levels.

A picture, which has since been deleted, emerged on twitter of the extra fee added to customer’s total in Mulligan’s in Sandymount.

Management of the pub say there is a sign at the front door warning customers of the charge, which is €1 per person.