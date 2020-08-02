Retired teacher Resa O’Sullivan lived life to the full

By Charlie Keegan

TERESA (Resa) O’Sullivan, The Bird House, Green Road, Carlow, who passed away peacefully on Sunday 12 July at SignaCare, Bunclody in the wonderful care of Denise and her staff, was a retired teacher from Presentation College, Askea.

Born on 2 October 1934 in Invereske, Donegal town, the former Resa Gallagher was the third in a family of four girls and one boy, being predeceased by her brother Liam (Howth) some seven years ago.

Both her parents were doctors – her mother Dr Marian Gallagher being the country’s first female psychiatrist, while her father Dr William Gallagher was a well-known medical practitioner who was the first doctor to use penicillin in Donegal in the 1930s in the treatment of his daughter Resa’s carbuncles.

Having attended primary school in Donegal town, Resa attended the Cross and Passion nuns in Ballycastle, Co Antrim at second level, before going on to study at UCD, from where she graduated with a BComm degree in 1956.

While studying at UCD, Resa met Dermot O’Sullivan from Louth village, Co Louth, who was studying veterinary. The couple met at a dance in ‘Number 86’, a famous student haunt in the university. They married in Dublin on 14 September 1961.

Shortly after their marriage, the O’Sullivans came to reside in Carlow, where the marriage ban prevented Resa from being employed in a permanent teaching position. She undertook temporary ‘subbing’ in a number of Carlow schools, before being appointed to the Presentation Sisters in Carlow, where, in the main, she taught business organisation, commerce, book-keeping, and typing.

Following a distinguished teaching career, Resa retired in 1999 to take care of her husband Dermot, who had been a stroke victim. Dermot passed away in August 2002 at the age of 70. He was well known in the Carlow area, first running his own veterinary practice before going to work for the Department of Agriculture in Carlow from the late 1970s.

Before career guidance became part of the established educational curriculum, Resa O’Sullivan was already working in that area, contacting local employers in Carlow and advising them of the merits of Presentation College students who would be ideal employees for their particular area of business.

In latter years, Resa bought a holiday home in Torrevieja on Spain’s Costa Blanca. She spent a number of months there every year with family and friends, greatly enjoying her Spanish bolthole.

Outside of her working life, Resa was an avid reader, thrillers being her favourite reading material and she would get through as many as three or four books a week. On television, she was a devotee of the ‘whodunits’ such as Morse, Midsomer Murders, A Touch of Frost, Endeavour and Poirot, as well as period dramas such as Downton Abbey, Foyle’s War and Flambards. She also enjoyed the social life, which centred on Carlow Golf Club, particularly ‘the 19th hole’.

Resa was a close friend for over 50 years with Kathleen Tierney, a teaching colleague and another Donegal native. As Resa’s son John observed in a eulogy to his mother during her funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday 15 July, his mother and Kathleen were like the film duo Thelma and Louise.

John also referred to the fact that in 1986 Resa guided her students to victory in a prestigious national student share competition. She was subsequently interviewed by RTÉ’s Pat Kenny and then at the official awards ceremony with taoiseach John Bruton present as chairman, she said she would give him a B+ for his latest government budget.

Referring to his mother as a woman of faith, John mentioned in particular his mother’s devotion to the Poor Clare Sisters in Graiguecullen, the late Sister John Frances being her special confidante. John said that when Bill, her eldest son, sat the examination for the position of postman in the 1980s, Resa went into the cathedral and stormed Heaven with prayers for Bill. And her prayers were answered when he got the job from a huge field of entrants.

Resa had been in failing health from late 2019, having returned from a holiday in Spain. She was treated in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and Carlow District Hospital before being admitted to SignaCare, Bunclody in March of this year.

Fr Paddy Byrne, PP, Abbeyleix was the chief celebrant of Resa’s funeral Mass, assisted by Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, Fr Liam Lawton, CC, Graiguecullen-Killeshin and Fr Brian Maguire, CC, Carlow. Fr Paddy had officiated at the wedding of Resa’s young son Edmond to Sabine in Tuscany, Italy in 2008.

The readings at Mass were by sons Bill and Edmond, with the Prayers of the Faithful being recited by daughter-in-law Sabine and grandchildren Neala and Nicholas.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Bernard Hennessy, accompanied by organist Claire Cashin.

Resa’s remains were borne from the cathedral to the strains of The hills of Donegal.

Numbers in the cathedral were greatly restricted by government health regulations, but there was a large gathering of people in the cathedral yard, where retired teaching colleagues of Resa’s formed a guard of honour.

Many people also lined the funeral route, with students from Presentation College, Askea forming a guard of honour at St Mary’s Cemetery, where Resa was laid to rest with husband Dermot; Fr Paddy recited the final prayers at the graveside.

Resa is mourned by her sons Bill (Carlow), John (Castle View, Graiguecullen) and Edmond (Berkeley, California), sisters Dr Mary Knowles (near Basingstoke, Hampshire), Roisín Shockledge (Manchester) and Liza Davin (Donegal town), daughter-in-law Sabine, grandchildren Neala and Nicholas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her former Presentation College, Carlow colleagues, dear friends Kathleen Tierney, Mags and Yvonne and her many friends in Carlow, Donegal, Spain and California.