Ted was a highly respected member of the farming community in Myshall

By Charlie Keegan

EDWARD (Ted) Jones, Ballinacrea, Myshall, Co Carlow died peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon on Friday 26 June following a long and brave battle with serious illness.

A highly respected member of the farming and local communities, Ted was son of the late Edward and Violet (née Wynne) Jones. He was born on 11 May 1951, one of a family of three children and the first family member to pass away.

Ted carried on a sheep enterprise, also keeping a small number of cattle at Ballinacrea. He also worked as a driver with agricultural contractors Kelly’s of Booldurragh, Myshall for a long number of years. He then drove a bus for Seán Roberts of Myshall for some time and was a lorry driver with Carlow County Council for several years. In all of those capacities, Ted Jones was a valued employee.

Ted developed diabetes in his late 40s, which necessitated the amputation of his right leg six years ago. Although he was fitted with a prosthetic limb and went back driving, dementia set in. Ted was minded at home with great devotion by his wife Muriel up to two years ago, when it became evident that he needed full-time residential care.

The last months of Ted’s life were difficult for the Jones family as they had limited visitation to see him due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ted was married to the former Muriel Smyth from Windgap, Co Kilkenny, whom he met a dance in Shangarry. They married on 25 July 1975 in Kilkenny and went on to have a son and three daughters.

A popular and sociable man, Ted liked to have a few pints, meeting up with his circle of friends and enjoying the chat and the craic.

Ted was a GAA man who played at under-16 and minor levels for the local Naomh Eoin club.

Tommy Murphy from Naomh Eoin, ‘the voice of Carlow GAA’, remembers Ted driving Naomh Eoin players and supporters in a big Ford bus to London in 1986 to mark the unique achievement of the Myshall club in winning the Carlow senior football and senior hurling championship double of that year. It was a weekend away in the English capital with Ted at the wheel. The club played a football match in London over the weekend, as part of the trip.

Ted was a strong supporter of Wexford hurling teams and there would be a division in the Jones household when great rivals Wexford and Kilkenny met on the field of play – Muriel hailing from Noreside.

A devoted family man with a caring nature, Ted’s concern was always for the welfare of Muriel, their children and grandchildren.

He reposed at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Saturday 27 June, while his funeral service was held on Sunday afternoon in the Adelaide Memorial Church, Fenagh. The service was conducted by the Rev Lester Scott, rector, Ballon.

The service was private due to the current government health directives.

Ted was laid to rest in the adjoining churchyard, with Rev Scott reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Ted is mourned by his wife Muriel, son Gordon (Ballinacrea), daughters Linda Nolan (Ballaghmore, Ballon), Violet Nolan (Ballykealy, Ballon) and Wendy O’Connor (Ballinrush, Myshall), by his devoted grandchildren James, Eddie, William, Melissa, Lauren, Pamela, Eddie, Andy, Isabel and Ellen, daughter-in-law Amanda, sons-in-law Pat, Willie and Barry, sisters Mona Warren (Ferns, Co Wexford) and Violet Binnions (Shillelagh, Co Wicklow) as well as by nephews, nieces, extended family, his good neighbours and circle of friends.