Carlow towns to receive €73k as part of Covid renewal plan

By Suzanne Pender

THREE Co Carlow communities are to benefit to the tune of €72,363 from projects designed specifically to help each county combat the impact of Covid-19.

The announcement was made yesterday (Monday) that Myshall will receive €25,000 to adapt a community building for continued enterprise and community use and to deliver a marketing promotion for the village. Bagenalstown will get €22,730 for a village paint scheme for retailers, replacement of wooden street furniture with cleanable concrete furniture and development of the town website and a marketing promotion.

Borris receives €24,633 for the enhancement of an amenity area opposite the historic viaduct, for its village website and also a promotional campaign.

This funding is designed to help communities to shop, socialise and work safely in light of the pandemic.

Part of the July Stimulus Package, it also includes an additional €10m for towns and villages, €5 million for upgrading and improving community centres and €2 million extra to support the islands.

“The funding will benefit 106 towns and villages throughout every county in Ireland,” stated deputy John Paul Phelan.

“This first tranche of funding under the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme, which recognises the need to support rural businesses and communities to rebuild in response to Covid-19,” he added.