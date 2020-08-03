Gardaí seize €600,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Suspected MDMA worth €520,000 and cocaine worth €80,000 was found at the property in Leixlip.

A large quantity of suspected MDMA and cocaine has been seized at a residence in Co Kildare.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged by gardaí following a search of the residence in Louisa Park, Leixlip on Saturday afternoon during which an estimated €600,000 worth of drugs was found.

Gardaí conducted the search at about 12.45pm on Saturday following an intelligence led operation by the Leixlip Drugs Unit targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Gardaí seized approximately €520,000 of suspected MDMA and approximately €80,000 of suspected cocaine was found during a follow-up search.

A number of additional searches were carried out in Kildare and Dublin on Sunday, but no items were seized and no arrests were made.

The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.