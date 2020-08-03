HSE issue Covid-19 sex advice for young people

The HSE is advising young people to have sexual contact online or over the phone to stop the spread of Covid-19.

A letter from the HSE and Irish Pharmacy Union says they fear that as restrictions are eased, there is a possibility of increased sexual risk-taking and disregard for physical distancing.

It comes as the number of new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the State has risen steadily over the past week, with the vast majority of new cases under the age of 45.

The Dutch actually went one step further, where they encouraged people to have a cuddle buddy or a sex buddy during lockdown

Cork GP Nick Flynn says this message is an odd one when compared with other measures: “I think it’s a little bit off-message to be fair.

“The Dutch came out with similar advice but they came out with it about three months ago, and the Dutch actually went one step further, where they encouraged people to have a cuddle buddy or a sex buddy during lockdown and during restricted movements.

“Having said that, look, I understand the HSE advice, but I think it’s a little bit off-message with the other public health advice.”

Leaflets will be made available in pharmacies with the latest advice, including limiting sexual contact to only one partner, according to the Irish Independent.