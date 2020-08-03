Little Theatre marks 75th birthday with free playwright competition

By Suzanne Pender

THEATRES nationwide may currently be dark and drama groups extremely restricted in their on-stage activities, but that hasn’t stopped Carlow Little Theatre Society from celebrating its 75th anniversary this year in any way it can.

The local drama group’s latest initiative encourages those with a passion for drama. It has announced a one-act playwright competition for new plays, with the work of three finalists being performed by local actors in rehearsed readings. The winning plays will also receive monetary prizes sponsored by Carlow-based marketing and call-centre company Maven TM.

The competition is open to all writers over 18, both members and non-members, local and international. Submitted plays must be in English and be no longer than 20 minutes’ duration. The plays must be an original work of the entrant that have not yet been published or received previous awards, not performed on stage previously or scheduled for performing.

And playwrights need to get scribbling quickly! The closing date for entry is midnight on Friday 4 September. Following this date, CLTS will choose three finalists, who will be announced on 31 September.

Each of the three final plays will be assigned a director and actors before going into a series of rehearsals ahead of performed readings towards the end of October.

The outright winner will then be announced on Tuesday 17 November, with first place awarded €300, €200 for the runner-up, and €100 for third.

And the best news … no entry fee is required. So, writers, get cracking!

“With many theatre productions, including our own, being curtailed due to the challenging situation of the past few months, we thought that now would be a good time to play our part in stimulating some new playwriting creativity, particularly during our 75th anniversary year,” said Little Theatre president Paul Dunne.

“I would like to thank Maven TM for supporting the competition and we look forward to judging some original and hopefully inspiring entries,” he added.

“Creative activities and having a creative outlet are often under-valued,” said Mark Cradock, managing director of Maven TM Ltd. “So we are delighted to give our support to this great initiative by Carlow Little Theatre Society. They have a great history of providing quality drama in Carlow for over 75 years and with the year that’s in it, where many people have a bit of spare time at home on their hands, we look forward to receiving many entries and giving support and encouragement to the winners,” said Mark.

The entry form can be downloaded directly at www.carlowlittletheatre.com/competition, www.facebook.com/CarlowLittleTheatre or by emailing [email protected]

Completed entry forms and scripts marked ‘playwriting competition’ should be sent to [email protected].