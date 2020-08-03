Recent deaths in Carlow

Elizabeth Dowling (Elsie) of Tomard, Leighlinbridge and late of the Clevis, Leopardstown, Dublin 18 died on 1 August peacefully at Blackrock Hospice.

Beloved sister of the late Joe, Anne and Pat, she will be very sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law Nancy Dowling (Clonard) and Nancy Dowling (Tomard), grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and many, many friends.

Due to the current HSE and Government guidelines on public gatherings Elsie’s Funeral will remain private for close friends and family only. If you would have liked to have attended the Funeral but due to the restrictions cannot, or are unable to, you may leave a private message of condolence for the family if you wish at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/.

Peter Kelly of 69 Old Burrin, Carlow, passed away, unexpectedly, on 1 August at his home.

Beloved husband of Dolores, much loved father of Shane, Paul, Graham, Leona, Carol, Tara and Dawn.

Funeral arrangements will follow shortly. Funeral arrangements to follow.