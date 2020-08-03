Search is on for Ireland’s best mammy

By Elizabeth Lee

Ireland has shown true resilience in the fight against COVID-19 and now, the Woman’s Way and Beko are on the hunt for the best mammy in Ireland! Their Mum of the Year Awards wards paused during lockdown but are now back, and looking for mams who have made a difference.

Woman’s Way and Beko have teamed up for the fifth consecutive year to celebrate the mothers of Ireland and to crown its 2020 winners. The prestigious competition, now in its 17th year, is the largest and most recognised national awards celebrating mothers across Ireland. The Woman’s Way and Beko Mum of the Year Awards aims to give spouses, children, relatives, friends and community groups the opportunity to recognise the fantastic work mums do for their families and friends.

Woman’s Way and Beko will recognise the outstanding achievements of mothers, reflected in the dynamic and multi-faceted roles that so many modern mothers in Ireland now play. Open to mums throughout Ireland, finalists – chosen from each province and from Dublin – will attend a special lunch in October where each will be presented with their awards and prizes.

Norah Casey, Woman’s Way publisher, says: “We needed our mums this year more than most. And yet we all wanted to keep them safe which meant we didn’t get to see them or hug them for many months. Younger mums were busier than ever between homeschooling and keeping the family safe and well. We need to reward our mums more than ever this year and let them know they are loved, appreciated and admired. Never has it been more important to celebrate mums.”

Shane Kelly, Sales and Marketing Manager, Beko says: “What a year 2020 has been, nobody could have seen this coming. Life and all things normal have been incredibly surreal since March. One thing that has come to the fore is our appreciation levels of what really matters and mothers are certainly top of the list – for the support they provide and for always being there. As we reflect on the year to date, we believe it’s even more reason to celebrate and appreciate the mothers of Ireland and we are urging people to nominate their mothers or mother figures. Mother’s Day 2020 wasn’t the celebration it should have been and being nominated for the Awards could be the perfect surprise for an unsuspecting mother!”

To nominate a mum that deserves recognition, Woman’s Way & Beko are calling on readers to complete the nomination form in the current issue of Woman’s Way or to visit www.womansway.ie to nominate online. The closing date for entries is 4 September 2020.