Two dead after car enters water in Cork

Two men have died after their car entered water in West Cork.

The incident occurred on the Kenmare Road near Glengarriff at around 5:30am this morning.

A man in his 40s and a teenager were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third man has been airlifted to hospital in Cork with serious injuries, while a fourth male occupant of the car was uninjured.

The road has been closed while a forensic examination is taking place, with local diversions in place.

Anyone with information, or drivers who passed the area with dashcam footage, are asked to contact gardaí at Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860.