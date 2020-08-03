Yellow rain warning issued for three western countries

Heavy rain expected on Tuesday for three western counties.

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for three countries.

Met Éireann is predicting heavy rain from 1pm on Tuesday in Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

The warning will remain in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

The forecaster says there is a chance of localised flooding and poor driving conditions are expected.

In the rest of the country is in for a cloudy but mainly dry day in comparison, with maximum temperatures of between 17°C and 20°C expected.

The clouds and showers are likely to persist for the remainder of the week, with a threat of thunderstorms on Saturday as temperatures increase to a maximum of between 21°C and 24°C.