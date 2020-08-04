14,000 people ordered to appear in court for not paying TV license

  • Home >
Tuesday, August 04, 2020

Over 14,000 people were ordered to appear in court last year for not paying their television licence, according to the Irish Examiner.

Close to 7,000 people received summonses in the first half of 2020 alone.

The Irish Examiner reported that last year 14,015 court summonses were issued for failing to pay their license, but only 6,068 cases were actually brought to court.

Communications Minister Eamon Ryan says that bringing people to court for not paying the €160 fee is last resort.

Both figures are down on 2018, when over 16,100 summonses were sent and over 10,200 people appeared in court.

In the first half of this year, 6,883 people were ordered to appear in court, but only 1,637 cases were actually brought to court.

However, court activity was reduced early this year due to Covid-19.

