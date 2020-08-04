Book of condolences opened for John Hume

By Elizabeth Lee

Carlow County Council has opened a book of condolences for John Hume at the reception area in county buildings on the Athy Road, Carlow.

Mr Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the role he played in ending conflict in Northern Ireland.

He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia.

His family has called upon people to light a candle at home to pay tribute to his peacemaking legacy.

Carlow County County offices are open between 10 am and 12 noon daily. Anyone wishes to sign the book are advised to bring their own pen due to Covid 19 precautions.

They have also set up an on-line book that people may sign at http://www.carlow.ie/books-of-condolence/