Carlow filmmaker on cloud nine after winning coveted BAFTA

By Suzanne Pender

THERE WERE scenes of utter euphoria in Rathcrogue, Carlow last Friday night as Fergal Costello was announced as the winner of a coveted BAFTA award for his comedy film Brain in gear. The Rathcrogue man scooped the prestigious gong in the best short programme category for the BBC comedy film he directed in London last summer.

Due to the current restrictions, the BAFTAs were held online this year, so a hopeful Fergal gathered with his extended family to watch the awards unfold last Friday night, completely unaware of what was about to happen. The joy was unconfined when Brain in gear was announced as the winner.

“It was mental … I just shouted ‘oh my god’, then the family were screaming and hugging and shaking, it was incredible,” Fergal told The Nationalist yesterday.

“We had no idea about the winners or anything so were watching it live with everyone else … it was a tense watch,” he smiles.

Fergal’s parents Morgan and Geralyn Costello, his brother Ronan, girlfriend Aoibhin Murphy, sister-in-law Katie Baldwin and extended family members were all there to soak up the red carpet moment!

“I was happy to be nominated so I was literally just enjoying the moment. Earlier that day The Guardian had predicted some of the winners and in our paragraph we weren’t even mentioned so I really had no idea,” he adds.

Brain in gear is a comedy that centres around Remi, played by comedian and creator Gbemisola Ikumelo, an anxious single woman living alone – except for the voices in her head.

A past pupil of Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, Fergal is a graduate of Dun Laoghaire Art College. He has previously worked on RTÉ’s Republic of Telly and creates his own short comic pieces, most notably the three-minute film Lost and Found.

His online postings caught the attention of BBC executive Sam Ward and following a successful meeting in London, some months later Fergal was asked to direct Brain in gear.

Fergal is hoping that this incredible BAFTA win will open doors and ultimately enhance his career even further.

“It’s very competitive and quite difficult securing funding and getting through the application process for funding; hopefully this will get the word out, so there can be trust there … trust for the funders, investors and broadcasters,” he says.

Fergal believes that having a certain positive attitude as well as a passion and commitment to the work can open doors, while simply “being nice” always helps.

“To use that awful cliché, it’s a case of never give up, really. That’s what it’s all about, because you get so many rejections,” said Fergal.

Fergal’s BAFTA-winning film is available to watch on Fergalcostellofilm.com.