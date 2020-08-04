Covid-19 outbreak reported at Offaly meat processing plant

Seven employees at a meat processing plant in Co Offaly have tested positive for Covid-19.

The workers at Carroll Cuisine are now self-isolating after contracting the virus during the past week.

The company employees 330 people at its Tullamore site.

In a statement, Carroll Cuisine said that one employee had initially informed them that they had tested positive for the virus.

“The company immediately carried out testing of all employees and six other staff members, who work with the initial colleague affected, have tested positive and are now also self-isolating,” the company said.

“No other positive cases have been identified and the company will continue testing all staff and will remain vigilant on a constant basis.”

The company said a deep clean of the premises had taken place to allow production to recommence, after it came to a halt for a scheduled shut-down.

It comes as various clusters of Covid-19 cases have been identified by the Department of Health in recent days, with 281 new cases reported in the last week.

The Cabinet is due to meet today to discuss the further easing of restrictions on August 10th, including the reopening of pubs that do not serve food and the increasing of the number of people permitted to gathering outdoors from 200 to 500.