Entries now open for Young Farmer of the Year competition

By Suzanne Pender

THE search is on for the 22nd FBD Macra na Feirme Young Farmer of the Year. The competition is organised by Macra na Feirme, sponsored by FBD and supported by the IFA. The National Rural Network sponsors the award for Biodiversity Farmer of the Year.

Young farmers involved in sectors such as dairy, drystock (beef and sheep), land mobility and other enterprises (including horticulture, pigs, poultry and tillage) are invited to enter and the winner of each section will compete to be crowned 2020 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy said: “Every year the standard and calibre of entries demonstrates the best in farming. The proud tradition of the competition is in showcasing the best young people in farming and the challenges they have overcome.”

The overall winner of the 2020 FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive a travel bursary of €3,000 and each category winner will receive €500. All county winners will also receive an award for their accomplishment.

You can nominate a young farmer for one of the categories or you can enter yourself by visiting www.macra.ie. The closing date for applications is Tuesday 25 August.