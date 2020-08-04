Galway International Arts Festival announces new autumn programme

By Kenneth Fox

The Galway International Arts Festival has announced a new programme of events for autumn 2020.

People will have the choice to attend the festival in person or online when things kicks off in September.

Earlier this year ,the decision was made not to proceed with the July 2020 Galway International Arts Festival in the interests of public health.

Today John Crumlish (chief exectuive) and Paul Fahy (artistic director) announced details of a new programme of events entitled Galway International Arts Festival, autumn edition.

The once-off autumn programme of events welcomes audiences to safely experience visual arts , music, theatre and talks live in person while facilitating those who may prefer to engage from home.

The programme will take place this September and October and will include both live arts and an enhanced digital component giving audiences a choice as to how they wish to engage with it.

In a statement, the GIAF said:

“We acutely aware of public health concerns, the programme is designed to be presented within public health and Government guidelines, with all events allowing for limited attendance and social distancing.

“The centrepiece of the programme will be the world unveiling of a major new visual arts commission for Galway 2020, European Capital of Culture.

“Presented outdoors in Galway city and in Connemara, the unveiling of John Gerrard’s Mirror Pavilion will be a dazzling moment on the Irish landscape.

“Mirror Pavilion by John Gerrard, using cutting edge digital technology, will be one of the largest outdoor installations ever to be seen in Ireland, as well as new work in the Festival Gallery from Hughie O’Donoghue and online from Sarah Hickson.

They also announced that there will be a range of speakers at the festival which includes the likes of: Samantha Power, Professor Luke O’Neill, Marion McKeone, Colm Tóibín, Gaia Vince, Eamon Dunphy and Fintan O’Toole.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Mr Crumlish said:

“While this has been a very challenging time for everyone, we were determined to present a programme in Galway this year despite everything and we are set to do just that with our autumn edition.

“We wanted this to be a love letter from the arts to our audience during a very difficult period for people.

Tickets go on-sale at 1pm Monday 10 August at www.giaf.ie