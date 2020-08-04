Hugh celebrates his 90th birthday in style

By Elizabeth Lee

A BUSY, clean, stress-free life are the key elements to longevity for Hugh Whelan, who celebrated his 90th birthday at the weekend.

The sprightly nonagenarian loves nothing better than getting out and about, enjoying a game of bingo or meeting his pals in St Fiacc’s Daycare Centre.

He’s successfully gotten through the Covid-19 cocooning and so, thankfully, was able to enjoy a birthday gathering that his neighbours in Castlewood Gardens, Carlow had organised for him on Sunday 2 August, his actual birthday. They presented him with a cake and, at a respectable distance, gave him their best wishes.

“His neighbours are fantastic, they’re very good,” said Hugh’s daughter Catherine O’Byrne.

Having been showered with good wishes by his neighbours, it was off to the Woodford Dolmen Hotel for a birthday dinner with members of his family.

Hugh and his late wife Agnes were blessed with six children, though not all of them were able to attend the party because they live abroad.

The eldest, Michael, lives in Cape Town, South Africa, then there’s Mary Mahon and Catherine O’Byrne, who live locally, followed by Anne Ryan on New York, John Whelan in London and Martina Kennedy in Carlow.

Hugh also has 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Kiera, whom he visited two years ago when she was born in Cape Town!

Hugh’s two siblings Martin Whelan and Kathy Dobbs attended the birthday party, while he also has two brothers, Jim and Packie, who live in New York.

His daughter Catherine reckons that Hugh’s secret to living a long, healthy and happy life is hard work and not getting stressed over the small things.

“He doesn’t get stressed over things very easily, he’s great,” she smiled.