An infant remains in critical condition in hospital this morning after being found in a fountain at a house in Co Monaghan.

The one year old girl was discovered yesterday at a property in the Castleblaney area at around 1pm.

She was subsequently airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin where she is currently being treated.

GardaĆ­ say they are investigating a drowning incident and are treating it as a tragic accident.