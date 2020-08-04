Latest Covid-19 cases

Carlow has now gone 13 days without a new case of Covid-19 being reported as 45 more cases were reported nationally.

Following Tuesday’s update, there are still 179 cumulative cases recorded in the county.

There have been no new deaths reported today to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There has been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced pubs will stay closed and restrictions on gatherings will remain in place after receiving advice from public health officials.

Face coverings will be mandatory in shops and shopping centres from 10 August .

As of midnight Monday 3 August, the HPSC has been notified of 45 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 26,253 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

35 are men / 10 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.