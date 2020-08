A man has been arrested and cash has been recovered after a robbery in Cork city.

At about 6pm yesterday evening, a man entered a petrol station in Victoria Road and made threats to a staff member.

He demanded they hand over cash and said he had a knife.

GardaĆ­ stopped a man in his 30s a short time later in Douglas Street and he is now in Garda custody at Bridewell Garda Station

The money believed to have been stolen during the robbery was also recovered.