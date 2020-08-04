Recent Carlow deaths

Peter Kelly of 69 Old Burrin Road and formerly of Roncalli Place, Carlow passed away unexpectedly, on 1 August at his home. Beloved husband of Dolores, loving father of Shane, Paul, Graham, Leona, Carol, Tara and Dawn and cherished brother of Jim, Edward, Dennis, Hannah, Barbara, Bernadette, Annmarie and the late Ollie. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, children, his 19 grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Thursday at 11.30am, in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Private cremation Service will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. Peter’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Thursday, at 11.30am, by using the following link. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD Foundation, Ireland

Breda Lawlor of Oak Tree Court, Borris, Carlow died unexpectedly, but peacefully on 3 August at her home. Predeceased by her sister Hannah, brother Michael and niece Kathleen.

Sadly missed by her brother Bill, sister-in-law Kay, nieces Eileen, Ann-Marie, Bernadette, Nicola, Colette, Joanne and Julie, nephews Michael, Patrick, Martin, Robert, Colin, Anthony, Martin, Michael and her many grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

In line with Covid restrictions, a private wake will take place for family and close friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Borris, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Ballymurphy. Due to Government Guidleines (max of 50 people in the church, but people can enter the churchyard / graveyard while observing social distancing). Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Funeral can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie web cam