Renters liken co-living car dealership plan to tenement

Plans to turn a former car dealership in south Dublin into a co-living development have sparked intense criticism.

A public meeting is to be held later today over plans for the 201 bed-space scheme on Harold’s Cross Road that have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

The Dublin Renters Union says shared living was a bad idea before the pandemic but is now “unconscionable” and should be stopped.

Peter Dooley from the union says: “The locals are absolutely up in arms over it. I think a lot of people are, and as campaigners we are too, obviously.

“In terms of co-living developments, we’d argue that it’s akin to modern day tenement living, and just essentially putting people into worker cells, giving tenants no long term protection.”

Mr Dooley says the group are asking for co-living to be banned, especially in light of the Covid-19 crisis: “The Minister for Housing has the authority… he’s currently carrying out a review which is due to report back, he says, in September.

“We think a lot of pressure has come on in a lot of communities around Dublin 8, Dublin 6 as well, and it’s becoming an area that’s just been exploited by the housing crisis, by profiteers essentially and big hedge funds who are coming in.”

An Bord Pleanála has yet to decide whether to give the go ahead to redevelop the old car dealership site.