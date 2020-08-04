Status yellow weather warning for the west of Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for the west of Ireland.

Heavy rain is forecast until 1pm today in Donegal, Galway and Mayo. Localised flooding and poor driving conditions are expected.

A status yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for counties Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The warning will come into effect at 3pm today until midday on Wednesday.

Heavy rain throughout the evening, night and tomorrow morning is expected to give accumulations of 20 to 40mm, with potentially higher amounts in mountainous areas.

It is forecast that as soils are saturated from recent rainfall, this additional rainfall will lead to spot flooding.