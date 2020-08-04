Teagasc encourages young farmers to secure Green Certs

By Suzanne Pender

TEAGASC is encouraging all young farmers to secure a Green Cert to enhance and develop their skills and entitlements within the industry, describing it as “essential for young farmers”.

The Green Cert is the basic agricultural qualification necessary to qualify as a young, trained farmer. Farmers with a Green Cert qualify for all Revenue and Department of Agriculture (DAFM) young farmer schemes.

There are many benefits to having the Green Cert, these include:

An excellent training for a life in farming ‒ The Green Cert part-time course covers beef, sheep and grass production, farm business, pesticide use, farm safety and forestry as well as comprehensive hands-on training in the practical skills needed for beef, sheep and grass management.

Relief on inheritance tax and gift tax ‒ Once the holding value exceeds €335,000 (both of these taxes apply at a rate of 33%), a qualified farmer can avail of Agricultural Relief if most of their assets are agricultural (the 80:20 asset test).

Higher grant rates ‒ A qualified farmer is entitled to a 60% rate of grant in the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS); the standard rate is 40%.

Young Farmers Scheme and National Reserve ‒ A qualified farmer can receive significant benefits in terms of preferential access to new entitlements from the National Reserve and can also qualify for an additional payments under the Young Farmers Scheme.

Stamp Duty Relief ‒ A qualified farmer under the age of 35 is exempt from the 7.5% stamp duty on the transfer of land in cases where it applies (generally doesn’t apply in parent-to-child transfers).

More details are available from Teagasc or the Revenue website (www.revenue.ie/en/property/stamp-duty/).

Registered Farm Partnerships/Collaborative Farming Grant Scheme – More and more young farmers are using these as a way to expand.

Teagasc in the Wicklow/Carlow/Wexford region are starting a new part-time course in September, which will be delivered through the local office network.

It is delivered for one day a week with classes running from September to March and it takes three periods of this length to get the Green Cert (level 5 certificate in agriculture and the level 6 specific purpose certificate in farming).

The part-time course option is for people over the age of 23 only. The total fee for the entire Green Cert course is €1,700.

For more details, please contact either Grainne O’Shea on 059 9183531 or Paul Keogh on 053 9481071.