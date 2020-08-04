There are ‘not enough’ Covid-19 inspections, says Sinn Féin TD

There are calls for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) to increase the number of Covid-19 related inspections.

There have been 2,648 checks carried out in relation to the reopening of the economy since May 18th.

However, the watchdog has 67 inspectors, while 500 were to be recruited to react to the pandemic.

That works out as each inspector carrying out a check only once every two weeks.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane says there needs to be more transparency around the inspections:

“I don’t know to be honest how long it takes to carry out an inspection, I do know a report has to follow it as well.

“There have been hundreds of reports that have been submitted by inspectors to the HSA. I think more can be done though,

“I think one a week or else less is not enough and it seems to be one every second week. I am not sure out of the 500 inspectors how many of them are actually carrying out inspections.”