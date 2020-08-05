Angry vintners slam decision to keep pubs closed

By Suzanne Pender

PUBLICIANS are furious and insist that government “sympathy” won’t save businesses or jobs.

Following the decision yesterday not to reopen pubs next Monday, both the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) have expressed their belief that the government has abandoned the 3,500 smaller pubs across Ireland.

The two representative bodies now believe the sector is facing a full-blown crisis, which will place “intolerable pressure” on publicans, staff, suppliers and all their families.

They also said that the decision will be met with “fury and despair” across the sector.

A total of 3,500 pubs across Ireland had expected to reopen next week but must now remain closed. The majority of pubs across Ireland are still closed and they will now have to keep their doors shut for a minimum of 168 days, which represents 46% of a year.

The LVA and the VFI said the “sympathy” being expressed by the government figures will not save pub businesses or jobs. Both bodies called for the immediate introduction of a “meaningful support package” for the pubs in light of this latest development, as pubs which are closed will not benefit from the stimulus package announced in July.

They both pointed out that this is the second time in three weeks that the government has delayed the reopening of the pubs, while the government is yet to publish guidelines for how these pubs will be expected to operate.

“This is Groundhog Day for the trade as twice now the reopening of pubs has been postponed,” said VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben.

“The new government’s decision has caused grave alarm within the trade, as publicans face an extremely uncertain future with little to feel optimistic about. Make no mistake, this is a full-blown crisis for the trade as over 3,500 pubs must now remain shut.

“The government has effectively denied pubs the ability to trade and as a result will have to provide substantial supports to our members, many of whom are deeply agitated at what they feel is the state abandoning a vital part of the hospitality sector.”

Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA, remarked that the government has “basically just abandoned half of the pub sector. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that they don’t have a plan for dealing with our sector. We’re repeatedly being told that opening the pubs ‘could lead to an increase in the virus’. Well when will that not be the case? Was that not a potential issue at the other phases, too? With NPHET always urging caution, when will this government ever re-open pubs?

“There is only so much an industry can take. If the government wants the pub sector to survive, there needs to be a solution for handling pubs during this public health emergency crisis. That means coming up with a meaningful support package for pubs whose doors remain shut by order of the government,” concluded Mr O’Keeffe.