Council rejects proposal to erect 15-metre mast in Kiltegan

By Elizabeth Lee

RESIDENTS in the picturesque village of Kiltegan are “delighted” that proposals for a telecommunications mast have been rejected by Wicklow County Council.

Telecommunications company Eir Ltd had applied to the council to erect a 15.7-metre mast in the heart of the historic village, along with associated antennae and ground equipment.

The company already had a shorter mast at its telephone exchange on Main Street but applied to the council for permission to install a taller structure, to improve its phone service in the area.

A spokesperson for Eir told The Nationalist that the company made the application to Wicklow County Coucil because its phone service was impeded by trees growing near the existing mast and that the recent lockdown highlighted the need for people to have good commmication services.

However, local people had voiced their objections to the proposal and practically all of the residents on Main Street and many others in the village and beyond sent in submissions objecting to it.

They argued that the application is not in keeping with the historic and aesthetic values of the village, which is also home to Humewood Castle.

There are also listed buildings on either side of where Eir wanted to erect the mast.

Other objections to the mast were that it didn’t comply with the local development area plan, that it would dominate the village and that it would devalue property. Residents were also concerned about health implications and about noise pollution.

Council planners rejected Eir’s application on the grounds that the mast would have “a negative impact on the character and setting of the protected structures and would negatively impact on the visual amenities and cultural heritage of the area”.

In a letter sent to the residents, Wicklow County Council added that allowing Eir to put up a 15.7-metre mast would “set an undesireable precedent for other similar developments in the area”.

Almost 20 residents in the village and beyond made submissions to the council, including TJ Maher, who owns a house and award-winning garden just yards from where Eir wanted to put up the mast.

“We’re absolutely delighted, thrilled with the decision. It’s fantastic news, thank goodness it’s not happening,” said TJ.

A spokesperson for Eir said that the company did not plan to appeal the decision but there was “still a requirement for a site in Kiltegan to enhance service for the surrounding area”.