Historic tomb desecrated by vandals

Skulls removed and thrown into nearby graveyard at Church Lane, Baltinglass

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating the desecration of an historic tomb in Baltinglass, where two skulls were removed from the vault and thrown into the nearby graveyard. The tomb is the burial site of several generations of the Stratford family and has lain undisturbed for over a century in the grounds of St Mary’s Church.

Last Tuesday, a person out walking noticed two skulls near an old yew tree in the graveyard and immediately alerted the gardaí. Reverend Máirt Hanley and his wife Úna then discovered that a metal gate on the tomb had been tampered with, allowing the vandals to get into the sacred space.

Local gardaí assisted members of the Crime Scene Unit from Dublin, who came to forensically examine the skulls, the graveyard, the tomb and the surrounding areas.

Reverend Hanley and his parishioners are flabbergasted as to why anyone would want to desecrate such a special and historic structure.

“We’re absolutely horrified that anyone could do that,” he told ***The Nationalist***. “They forced the bars on the gate and then must have crawled into the tomb. There are a number of chambers in there, but they would have to have gone looking for a skull because bones aren’t obvious anymore. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust … the bones would have disintegrated over the years and the monument hasn’t been used for a long, long time.”

Úna, who was actually in the tomb last year, said that she didn’t see any skulls in the tomb, so it’s both upsetting and worrying that the vandals must have unearthed the bones.

“There are two pieces of skull and we don’t even know if they belong to the same person,” explained Úna.

Reverend Máirt said that the gardaí are taking the desecration of the tomb “extremely seriously”, while the forensic team will investigate the identity of the skulls and how they came to be lying under an ancient yew tree, yards away from the historic burial ground.

This macabre event has deeply unsettled the Hanley family as well as St Mary’s parishioners and the people of Baltinglass.

Historian and genealogist Paul Gorry was aghast that anyone would do such a thing. He said that the tomb was used by the Stratford family from the early- to mid-19th century and pointed out the village of Stratford-on-Slaney was built by them, while Lady Elizabeth Stratford established Stratford Lodge, the Church of Ireland school.

St Mary’s Church and graveyard is also beside an ancient Cistercian abbey that was built by Dermot McMurrough, the king of Leinster, in 1148, which attracts tourists and historians from all over the world.

The bizarre vandalism of last week comes after panels on the beautiful stained glass windows of St Mary’s Church were smashed by youngsters throwing stones at them last year. Entire window panels had to be removed and are now undergoing painstaking repair work at a cost of €30,000. The windows are currently boarded up with plywood.