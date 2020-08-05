Over a dozen people extradited to Poland

Gardaí have confirmed that 13 people were extradited to Poland today on foot of European Arrest Warrants.

The people were surrendered to the Polish Police or Policja at Dublin Airport by gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

The extraditions were sought by Polish police in relation to a number of offences including sexual assault, attempted murder, fraud, extortion, assault, theft, kidnap and armed robbery.

Detective superintendent Michael J. Mullen of the garda extradition unit said the extradition highlighted international cooperation: “This successful operation highlights strong international cooperation enjoyed by the garda extradition unit.

“This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, the Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service, all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice.”

An additional person was surrendered to Polish police by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).