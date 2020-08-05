Postmasters call for a return of weekly welfare payments

By Suzanne Pender

POSTMASTERS today urged a full return to weekly collection of all social protection payments at post offices.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) said that these transactions must return urgently to help people manage their finances – and to keep struggling post offices open in communities.

The call was also supported by the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP).

Collection of all social protection payments at post offices were reduced from weekly to fortnightly during the Covid-19 pandemic as part of the lockdown measures.

The IPU welcomed a move by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to reintroduce some payments on a weekly basis from 17 August.

However, the IPU called for all payments to be restored to weekly during August and also for social protection customers to return to using their post office on a weekly basis.

IPU general secretary Ned O’Hara said there is ongoing confusion among customers in relation to their date of payment and customers are having difficulty in managing their finances over the extended two-week period.

“Postmasters and An Post worked together during the pandemic to ensure public safety while maintaining a core service. However, this has caused difficulty for some people in managing their finances – and there has been a significant reduction in people coming into their Post Office.

“Welfare payments account for 30% of all transactions in Post Offices and bring a further estimated 20% in spin off business which people carry out when onsite, such as paying utility bills or managing cash,” said Mr O’Hara.

“The IPU is appealing to the department to make all payments weekly for citizens who benefit from this facility and to drive a return of business at post offices.”

SVP national president Kieran Stafford said volunteers have found that many families are finding it extremely difficult to adjust to the fortnightly payments from the Department of Social Protection.

“For those on social welfare payments, careful budgeting is essential and the change in payment dates has been extremely disrupting. While SVP welcomes the reintroduction of some payments on a weekly basis, we urge the department to extend this to all social welfare payments.

“All of those in receipt of such payments in local communities should have the widest choice possible on where their payments are credited or collected,” he said.

IPU president Seán Martin said post offices face a very difficult future and the pandemic has made this even more difficult.