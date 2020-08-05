Pubs to remain closed but support plan to be discussed

Pubs which do not serve food will remain closed until at least August 31st following the Government’s announcement on Tuesday evening.

Several ministers will due to examine a financial support package for pubs following yesterday’s announcement that they will not reopened as planed on August 10th.

Pubs which do not serve food will not reopen until at least August 31st, having been closed since mid-March.

The decision comes following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), and international evidence of an increase in community transmission if pubs and nightclubs open too early.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says there will be specific supports for businesses which are still not permitted to open.

“It’s evident to us and it was discussed at cabinet that there are particular sectors that are closed, and that are going to be closed for very much longer than any of us would have thought, even at the time that the Government was formed.

“That includes pubs, arts, entertainment and aviation and others, so a group of ministers has been tasked to examine what might be possible to further protect those sectors.”

The Licensed Vintners Association previously urged the Government to reopen pubs, stating that the survival of some businesses depended on them being permitted to reopen, and has blasted Tuesday evening’s announcement.

CEO of the association, Donal O’Keeffe said they were furious that pubs will not be reopening next week, particularly since those serving food have been open for weeks, with no spike in cases.

“We note that the Ministers for Finance, Expenditure and Reform are tasked with looking for supports for those sectors most effected. That would certainly include pubs, and we look forward to meeting those ministers as they prepare support plans.

“The important point is that this support is required immediately. We are going to be closed for five and a half months by the end of August.”