George Twinem of Ardgroom, Beara, Co. Cork and formerly of Dublin and Carlow died on 3 August unexpectedly.

Loved forever by Christine, Robin, Rachael, Claire, Ivan, Rowan, Sam and all our devastated family and friends who can’t be with us.

Private cremation will take place at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on this Friday 7 August at 3pm.