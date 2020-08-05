Ten dogs seized by gardaí during house search

Gardaí have seized ten dogs that are believed to be stolen, after a search at a house in Co Limerick.

During the search in the Rathkeale area on Saturday evening, gardaí found a large number of dogs on the property. It was established they had no dog licenses or proper identification papers.

The ten dogs, including labradors, springer spaniels, english setters, cavalier king charles and huskies, were seized by gardaí.

One of the dogs seized by gardaí. Photograph courtesy of An Garda Síochána

Gardaí were assisted in the search by Limerick City and County Councils Veterinary Services and Dog Wardens. The dogs are now currently being cared for in a local shelter.

During the search gardaí also seized a small amount of suspected cannabis herb.

While no arrests have been made, gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and expect to progress the investigation shortly.

One of the dogs seized by gardaí. Photograph courtesy of An Garda Síochána

One of the dogs, a cavalier king charles, has since been reunited with its owner. The dog was stolen in the Dromcollogher area of Co Limerick on June 9th.

Gardai are now looking to reunite the other nine dogs with their owners, who are asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station via email. Photos of all the dogs can be found on An Garda Síochána’s Facebook page.

One of the dogs seized by gardaí. Photograph courtesy of An Garda Síochána

The gardaí are advising dog owners to take precautions for their animals’ safety.

Crime prevention officer sergeant Ber Leetch said: “For your dog’s security, I would recommend they are microchipped so that they can be easily identified if found and returned to the owner.

“Ensure that your home and garden are secure to prevent theft and deter potential culprits.”

The garda added that caution should be taken when purchasing a dog: “If you are buying a dog, or returning a dog to its suspected owners, make sure the person is bona fide.”