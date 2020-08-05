Young prisoners more likely to re-offend stats show

The CSO examined the number of prisoners re-offending within one and three years of their release.

Almost four fifths of offenders under the age of 21 re-offended within three years according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Age proved to be a considerable factor in the likelihood of re-offending, with 79.6% of under 21s re-offending compared to 29.5% of those over the age of 50.

The data examined prisoners released between 2011 and 2017, examining the number of prisoners who committed further offences within one and three years of their release.

The statistics were determined using information from the Irish Prison Service and the garda PULSE system.

Overall, 55% of prisoners released in 2014 re-offended within three years, down from 64% in 2011.

In 2014, females had a higher rate of re-offending within three years (58%), compared to males (55%). Of the prisoners released in 2014, 93% were male.

The number of people re-offending within one year of their release is also down. In 2014, 40.2% of prisoners committed an another crime compared to 46.2% in 2011.