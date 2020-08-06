31 homeless people have died in Dublin this year

In the first six months of 2020 there has been 31 recorded deaths within homeless services in Dublin.

That is an increase on 2019, which saw 34 deaths across the whole year, according to the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE)

It says intensive liaison between the DRHE, HSE and Tusla has taken place as a result of the unprecedented spike in deaths that occurred in the week of July 19th, when seven homeless people died.

The report says 871 families were in emergency accommodation at the end of June, which is the lowest number since April 2016.

Mental health supports

Speaking this afternoon, the chief executive of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), Anthony Flynn called the figures ‘shocking’.

He said that “The number of deaths since July 1st is the most alarming figure as 10 people have died in Dublin in just five weeks.

“The tragic deaths are not just limited to Dublin with deaths occurring around the country over the last month.

“The lack of proper wrap around supports including mental health supports is something ICHH have been calling out for years and we are now seeing the consequences of this.

“With many deaths being declared as unknown, this frankly isn’t good enough. Questions must be raised surrounding these tragedies and answers must be forthcoming.”