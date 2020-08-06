Accommodation and food sector sees largest monthly increase in June

There was almost a 70% drop in the use of accommodation and food services across the country in June this year compared to 2019.

However, CSO figures show this sector also had the largest monthly increase in June, up 29%.

Services were 9.6% lower in June 2020 compared with June 2019.

On an annual basis, the only sector to show an increase was information and communication.

The monthly increase in the accommodation and food services sector is unsurprising as international travel has plummeted due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Irish people have been urged to holiday at home and avoid all non-essential international travel.

Currently, passengers arriving into Ireland from all but ten approved ‘green list’ countries, must quarantine for two weeks.

The number of Irish people ‘staycationing’ has risen dramatically as a result, with myhome.ie noting a three-fold increase in searches for holiday homes, particularly in areas of west Cork.