Carlovians pay tribute to the late John Hume

By Suzanne Pender

TRIBUTES to the late John Hume have been flooding in all this week from the people of Carlow following the opening of a book of condolences at the offices of Carlow County Council.

Over the past few days, many have called into the offices to pay tribute to the hero of the Irish peace process, who died on Monday aged 83, following a long battle with dementia.

Mr Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the role he played in ending conflict in the six counties.

Among the first to sign the book of condolences were cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Tom O’Neill and mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne.

“He was a remarkable man whose hard work led to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. As was said at his funeral Mass, there are a lot of people who would not be here and who are living today because of John Hume,” said cllr O’Neill.

“I would encourage anyone passing the council offices to call in and sign the book of condolences, which will be open for another week of so,” he added.

The offices of Carlow County Council, Athy Road, Carlow are currently open between 10am and noon daily. Anyone who wishes to sign the book of condolences is advised to bring their own pen due to Covid-19 precautions.

The local authority has also set up an online book that people may sign, which can be accessed at http://www.carlow.ie/books-of-condolence/