Carlow’s military museum opens on Sunday 

THE County Carlow Military Museum will open this Sunday for the first time in five months.

Curator Paul Maguire was delighted to be able to reopen the museum, which has a number of new displays in addition to its extensive and varied collection.

They new displays include a scale model of Ballon RIC Station crafted by John Murphy and a display about the RIC.

There is also an exhibit about the Carlow-designed and built Timoney Armoured Personnel Carrier.

The vehicle was designed by Carlow man Seamus Timoney and built in Armer Salmon (Carlow sugar factory’s engineering wing).

The APC went into limited service with the defence forces in the 1960s and ’70s.

There is also a display of military medals and paraphernalia belonging to the late Patrick Myth from Carlow.

Patrick served in the British Army with the Royal Irish Rangers and spent a considerable period abroad with the UN.

The museum will open on this Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. It will also be open during Heritage Week, which runs from 15-23 August.

The museum will be open on Saturday 15 and 22 August, 10.30am to 1pm; Sunday 16 and 23 August, 2pm to 5pm; and Monday to Friday 17-21 August from 10.30am to 4pm.

Groups can be accommodated outside of these hours if they contact Paul on 087 6904242 or email [email protected]

Being unable to open for many months was frustrating, but Paul said it forced the museum to be innovation and move online to reach an audience.

Jake Duggan assisted the museum in upgrading its web offering, including using video.

“The key thing has been to be adaptive. Young Jake coming in to do the IT, videos and to promote ourselves online … it’s been a great success. We had had fantastic feedback.”

Check out www.carlowmilitarymuseum.eu for more information.